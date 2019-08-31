As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shares Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $326,400; Edgewood Management Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Holding as Shares Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 8,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 66,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 228,691 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition

More news for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 174,200 shares to 468,600 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 29,457 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). David R Rahn has 1.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,420 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fincl Counselors accumulated 11,623 shares. Barnett & Com has 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Citizens Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 3,448 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Benin Management has 0.25% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fayerweather Charles reported 0.66% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Private Ocean Lc has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 182 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 31,100 shares. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5.65% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.47M shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). King Luther Cap Management holds 0.46% or 639,230 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 42,888 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

