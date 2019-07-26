As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Market Valuation Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Smart Portfolios Has Raised by $391,017 Its Stake

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 167,717 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $123.87. About 4.16M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,556 shares to 571 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,634 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Incorporated invested in 2.21% or 128,419 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 42,394 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private owns 18,941 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny reported 61,450 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Beddow Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 59,432 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,687 shares. 342,083 were accumulated by Deprince Race Zollo. 84,102 were reported by Country Club Trust Na. Smithfield Co owns 24,122 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc has 1.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,090 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 1.38M shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 7,200 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $63.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,100 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).