As Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Raised Stake; Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Valuation Rose While Plancorp Has Trimmed Its Position by $497,325

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18395.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 27,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 177,485 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.62. About 171,520 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 132,741 shares to 105 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 38,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.27 million for 74.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.