As Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Increased Its Position; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Upped Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Market Valuation Declined

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.29 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 32,258 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, up from 811,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 773,654 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.