As Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Share Value Declined, Holder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lifted Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Rbf Capital Boosted Holding

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 128,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 526,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.07M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 212,020 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 109,988 shares to 90,012 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 24,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).