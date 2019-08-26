As Sjw Group (SJW) Valuation Rose, Pnc Financial Services Group Has Increased Holding by $1.23 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increased Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 700.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 151,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 173,227 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, up from 21,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 1.37M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 82,406 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 62,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 6,004 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SEVEN DIRECTORS WILL BE APPOINTED BY SJW GROUP AND FIVE DIRECTORS BY CONNECTICUT WATER ON BOARD OF COMBINED CO; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Announce Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Merger of Equals; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Service See Transaction Closing in 4Q; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – NEW COMPANY EXPECTS TO PURSUE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SJW GROUP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – IF DEAL WITH SJW GROUP TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, SJW WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO CASH FEE OF $42.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 18,678 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 8,317 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). First Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,320 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Mariner Ltd holds 0.05% or 56,077 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated holds 25,949 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 9,875 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.26% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 175,319 shares. 1.86M are owned by Covington Cap Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers holds 33,903 shares. Int Group Inc invested in 0% or 15,151 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 22,714 shares to 2,674 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,481 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 132,104 shares to 34,330 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,854 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).