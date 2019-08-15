As Sjw Group (SJW) Shares Rose, Water Asset Management Decreased Position by $481,900; Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased Paychex (PAYX) Position by $327,600; Stock Rose

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 113,168 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER-REAFFIRMED BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE EVERSOURCE’S CURRENT $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO SJW GROUP MERGER AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 02/05/2018 – SJW REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CT. WATER; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: See Additional Benefits for Employees and Don’t Foresee Job Losses as It Relates to Merger of Equals With Connecticut Water; 20/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER STILL SEES COMPLETING SJW MERGER BY YEAR END; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Issues Statement Regarding Eversource Energy’s Intention to Launch Distracting Proxy Contest; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONCLUDED EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR PROPOSAL OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 1.27 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.17 million for 17.72 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 486 were reported by Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 9,281 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.07% or 140,319 shares. Kessler Invest Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Vermont-based fund reported 14,911 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.15% or 298,106 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 42,500 shares. New York-based American Inc has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Tower Cap (Trc) has 0.01% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 1,343 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 58,630 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Mariner Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Nuance Investments Llc accumulated 2.99% or 933,792 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0.01% or 363,728 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 28.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

