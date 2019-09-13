As Six Flags Entmt (SIX) Stock Price Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Raised Position by $20.54 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wealthquest Boosted Its Position by $710,382 as Share Price Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28 million, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 40,846 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, up from 13,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $220.55. About 7.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corsair Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,563 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). London Of Virginia holds 2.38 million shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Hendershot Invests holds 3.6% or 55,381 shares. 1,034 were accumulated by Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com. Veritas Llp has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia-based Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btr Cap Management, California-based fund reported 93,772 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stearns Services Grp holds 19,745 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Grp has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Florida-based Aviance Prtnrs Ltd has invested 7.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.76% or 40,123 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 106,414 shares stake.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 12,062 shares to 117,815 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 14,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TFLO).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 76,363 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $24.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.