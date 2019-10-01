As Six Flags Entmt (SIX) Shares Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Raised Position by $20.54 Million; Parthenon Has Raised Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $558,138; Market Value Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28M, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 515,909 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65 million, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.15. About 1.82 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 338,827 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $59.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,725 shares to 192,452 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.