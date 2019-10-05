As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Valuation Declined, Holder H Partners Management Has Cut Its Stake; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Laffer Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 46,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 17,721 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593.83M, down from 63,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 2.37 million shares traded or 93.07% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.85B for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 182 shares to 11,671 shares, valued at $727.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Com Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 109,147 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Affinity Inv Limited Company, California-based fund reported 253,148 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Management Corporation has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Davis R M has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 36,179 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 21,506 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 787,771 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 1.45M are owned by Rnc Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 63,572 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 1.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 146,323 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 102.53M shares.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $200.27M for 5.36 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.