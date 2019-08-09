As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stock Price Declined, Van Den Berg Management I Has Upped Stake by $8.78 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 357,705 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 717,467 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SRC Energy Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 21,620 shares to 908,316 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,054 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).