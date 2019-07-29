As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped by $2.33 Million Its Holding; Confluence Wealth Management Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Trimmed by $568,958

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.65M shares traded or 49.80% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush Communication invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Yorktown Management Research Co Incorporated accumulated 8,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1,518 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Barometer Capital Management reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). King Luther holds 2.01% or 1.65 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 932,613 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 1.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings stated it has 2.85M shares. 669,997 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,299 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.16% or 239,370 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 44,495 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0% or 6,847 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,914 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares to 7,819 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

