As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Value Declined, H Partners Management Trimmed Its Holding; Snap (SNA) Shareholder Ashmore Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $25.93 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 56.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 157,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 121,875 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.19M, down from 279,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 510,100 shares traded or 22.39% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03 million for 6.04 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.87 million for 13.77 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.