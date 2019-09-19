As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Value Declined, H Partners Management Has Cut by $5.64 Million Its Position; Lord Abbett & Company Trimmed Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Stake by $18.15 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 93.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 477,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 30,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 508,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 524,935 shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 969,446 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Anticipate 12% Gains Ahead For IGM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edited Transcript of BRKS earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 8:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brooks Automation: More Life Science, More Appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 238,005 shares to 482,705 shares, valued at $41.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In Note 2.500 3/1 (Prn) by 3.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc Com.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.61M for 42.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rk Cap Mngmt Llc reported 83,925 shares. Moreover, Colony Group Incorporated Lc has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Citigroup owns 27,136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 5,211 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 0.01% or 3,159 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP owns 375,907 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.23 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 48,957 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Incorporated reported 6,031 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp owns 30,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,072 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp stated it has 8,875 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.