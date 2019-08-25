As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped by $2.33 Million Its Position; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Stake in Proto Labs (PRLB) Decreased by $1.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 932,233 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 11,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 237,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.92 million, down from 248,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 168,416 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,050 shares to 21,242 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 29,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $17.75M for 34.23 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 117 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 55,292 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mairs And Pwr Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). 24,336 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. 1,577 are held by Ls Investment Advisors. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 62,039 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 233,065 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Co owns 1.45 million shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Company accumulated 4,023 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Fmr Ltd Co reported 683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

