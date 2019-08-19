As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Salzhauer Michael Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted by $3.91 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 788,650 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares to 2,005 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

