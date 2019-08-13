As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined, H Partners Management Lowered Stake; Tjx Cos (TJX) Stock Price Rose While Community Trust & Investment Co Has Increased Position by $4.00 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 109,543 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 1.59M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.87 million for 5.81 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Advsr holds 0.08% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 2.70 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 77,102 shares. Hilltop Holding owns 19,357 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.65% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cordasco Financial Net reported 202 shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 1.52M shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 1.56 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 107,129 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 273,217 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 44,808 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 10,799 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares to 47,492 shares, valued at $18.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,264 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).