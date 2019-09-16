As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined, H Partners Management Has Lowered Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Its Position

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 14,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 131,150 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31M, down from 145,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc analyzed 115,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Capital Mgmt Llc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.82 million shares. Monetta has invested 2.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). E&G Advsrs Lp holds 6,800 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sageworth Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Illinois-based Duff Phelps Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential has invested 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbia Asset owns 88,604 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,854 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,487 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Grp Ltd stated it has 204,221 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated LP has 1.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,508 were reported by Fosun Intll. Moreover, Accuvest Glob has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,005 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 336,660 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 16,210 shares to 42,559 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).