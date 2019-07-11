As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined, Bokf Trimmed by $2.18 Million Its Position; Rtn (RTN) Stock Declined While Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Boosted Position by $1.66 Million

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rtn (RTN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 24,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rtn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.29. About 506,210 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN)

Bokf decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 44,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,010 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 52,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 185,646 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $84.02M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,217 shares to 41,392 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hl Financial Svcs Lc has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Macquarie Gru Limited reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,531 are held by Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department. Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 12,306 shares. Northeast Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,326 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,649 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 5,125 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,904 shares. Mackay Shields owns 116,107 shares. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.88M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million.