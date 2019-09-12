As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Manitex Intl (MNTX) Holding Maintained by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 45,795 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.59. About 1.26M shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Shaker Invs Limited Liability Corporation Oh holds 0.29% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) or 72,070 shares. Paloma Mngmt owns 64,442 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 55,992 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 5,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) or 17,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 910,992 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 166,371 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 171,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock owns 71,992 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.2% or 238,569 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weber Alan W reported 0.15% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 198,981 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 120,420 shares to 589,149 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 33,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,659 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.