As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Has Raised by $2.33 Million Its Position; Salem Capital Management Has Increased Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 763,150 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 173.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 51,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,425 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 3.34M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Asset has 2,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 127,809 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited stated it has 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 87,925 shares. Capstone Investment Lc has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Clearbridge has 0.94% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 23.29M shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 167,033 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Miller Howard Invests owns 92,807 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 15.86M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 53,668 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.08% or 1.68M shares.

