As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Proffitt & Goodson Trimmed Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding as Stock Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 294,803 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $82.83. About 200,020 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,220 shares to 24,174 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $172.86 million for 17.40 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Leidos inks $445M Air Force IT contract – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Com has 25,976 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.11% or 1.13M shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp reported 3,165 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 234,446 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 3,660 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ls Invest Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 6,453 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk reported 4,208 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 13.55 million shares. Schroder Invest Management Group owns 746,825 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 58,418 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Voloridge Limited Liability Co stated it has 67,235 shares.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (NYSE:SIX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Qz.com‘s news article titled: “How Six Sigma’s history set the stage for its demise – Quartz” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.04 million for 5.47 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.