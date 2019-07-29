As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined, Holder H Partners Management Decreased Its Position by $79.76 Million; Usca Ria Cut Its Intel (INTC) Position by $1.53 Million as Market Value Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.65M shares traded or 49.80% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 28,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,874 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 177,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 55,422 shares to 81,999 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).