As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined, Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; State Street Has Upped Its Evercore (EVR) Holding by $1.65 Million; Share Value Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18 million, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 1.19 million shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL

State Street Corp increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 18,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.03M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 906,285 shares traded or 117.74% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18,096 shares to 4.63M shares, valued at $266.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.11M shares, and cut its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.02% or 91,329 shares in its portfolio. 64,698 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Marshall Wace Llp owns 11,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,051 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). 11,636 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt Gru L P. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 327,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 39,097 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 0.02% stake. Dupont Capital Management Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 55,948 shares. 2,799 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 13,778 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 480,004 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.00 million for 5.52 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.