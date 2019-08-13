As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined, Holder H Partners Management Has Cut by $79.76 Million Its Stake; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Boosted Its Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holding by $379,008 as Stock Price Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 652,920 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 669,811 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.08M, up from 663,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 5.93 million shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.85 million for 5.86 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.1% or 929,847 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 5,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 24,394 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 1,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 0.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 245,703 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt holds 8,199 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Saturna Corporation stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). National Pension Ser stated it has 375,510 shares. Fjarde Ap has 90,277 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 74,445 are owned by Brown Advisory. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident Management stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cypress Capital Gru owns 5,855 shares. Strategic Financial Services has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 543,709 shares to 10,693 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO) by 73,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,820 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).