As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Position; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.54 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 322,425 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 178,660 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.04M for 5.47 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.94 million for 8.01 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 7,145 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Blackrock reported 4.39 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 444,358 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 5,538 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 2.18% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 40,466 shares. Capital World Investors owns 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 650,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has 1.30M shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 12,549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Mason Street Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 9,682 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 213 shares.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 61,403 shares to 346,900 shares, valued at $59.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.