As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Value Declined, H Partners Management Cut Stake by $5.64 Million; Silver Point Capital LP Has Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14M, down from 16.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 4.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.22 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Guru Stocks With Negative Performances – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Receipt of NYSE Notice of Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dollar Tree, Halliburton, More – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Six Flags Entertainment’s Shares Plunged 16.7% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.01 million for 5.37 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 4.49 million shares. Magnetar Fincl accumulated 13.21 million shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 64,299 shares. Amer International Group accumulated 0.05% or 1.14 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 64,505 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voya Invest Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontier Inv Management invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co owns 1.72 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wellington Llp has 432,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icahn Carl C, a New York-based fund reported 99.25 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 103,134 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 5,396 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 173,200 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 2.56M shares.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65 billion and $804.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CZR, CONN moving on S&P changes; FOX to stay in S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Caesars Entertainment Wants to Be a Hotel Company – The Motley Fool” published on March 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, NCI, TRCB, and WAIR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.