As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined, Holder H Partners Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $79.76 Million; As Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $2.77 Million Its Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 493,998 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 624,725 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $82.26 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,620 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,288 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 140,016 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,436 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.11% or 180,857 shares. 12,150 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Armstrong Henry H Associates invested in 14,369 shares. Cibc Ww Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,121 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Inc LP reported 0.02% stake. Qci Asset Management New York invested in 75 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 20,596 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bancorporation & has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Macquarie Limited owns 2,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.33 million was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. $5.26 million worth of stock was sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. 10,800 shares valued at $2.51 million were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. Kim Francis sold $206,694 worth of stock or 913 shares. 27,848 shares valued at $6.28 million were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571 worth of stock.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.