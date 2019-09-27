As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Cut Holding; As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stock Price Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Has Lifted Its Stake

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 97.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 175,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 5,402 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 180,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.10M shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 96,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 438,054 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.82 million, up from 341,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 271,123 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,820 shares to 5,270 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.01M for 5.37 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 34,564 shares to 188,882 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,864 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 225,400 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 30 shares. 829,183 are held by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon. Dupont Cap reported 11,731 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 4,128 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 929,385 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Kistler reported 25,030 shares stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 10,455 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.02% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. Uss Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.09M shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 905,218 shares stake.