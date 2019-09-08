As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Marshall Wace Llp Holds Stake in Chesapeake Lodgi (CHSP)

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 980,281 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodgi (CHSP) by 2102.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 109,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The hedge fund held 114,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 5,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodgi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 132,177 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AAC Holdings, Inc. Receives NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 23,391 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.01M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Wells Fargo Mn owns 680,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Westpac Corp invested in 245,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 38,403 shares. Prudential Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 309,983 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Aqr Limited Com has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 80,966 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,089 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 92,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Mutual Of America Ltd Llc reported 205,428 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,809 shares to 76 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 69,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,323 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Finan (NASDAQ:EFSC).

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Lodging misses, offers muted outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ CHSP and MSL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Park Hotels poised to close Chesapeake acquisition this month – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.