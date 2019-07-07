As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $2.33 Million; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Price Rose While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake by $2.25 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 677,185 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 689,143 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Polaris Slingshot Wants to Send You to Hawaii to Celebrate the “Summer of Fun” – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Polaris Has Favorable Risk-Reward, KeyBanc Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Black Girls Ride: Women of Color Blaze New Trails in Motorsports – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Polaris Industries Stock Climbed 14% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 2,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ameritas Prtn owns 19,267 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Logan Cap Inc reported 0.04% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Hilltop Holding accumulated 4,209 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 16,911 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 50,374 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 99,097 shares. Cincinnati Ins Commerce has 0.3% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 125,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 14,613 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 35,416 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc owns 14,338 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 440 shares stake. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd reported 48 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.