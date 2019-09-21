As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder H Partners Management Has Cut by $5.64 Million Its Stake; Celanese (CE) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Stake as Stock Rose

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 1.45M shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX)

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 1.33M shares traded or 41.83% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.98M for 12.17 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10,981 shares to 60,831 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).