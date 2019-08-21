As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Valuation Declined, H Partners Management Has Decreased Position; Northrock Partners Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 793,995 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Liability Com invested in 0% or 19,884 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 37,865 shares. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 73,280 shares. Baxter Bros holds 3.79% or 42,553 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Management Incorporated has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.72% or 66,281 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Intact Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 643 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc owns 8,203 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 12,146 shares. Cobblestone Limited Liability Corporation Ny stated it has 2,410 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cwh Cap Mgmt accumulated 630 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,666 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,535 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).