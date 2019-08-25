As Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX) Valuation Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $3.88 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Lifted Its Holding

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 79,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,682 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 159,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 932,233 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 524,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.62M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 8,260 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assoc has 23,000 shares. 4,243 were accumulated by Cls Investments Lc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 92,554 shares. Zweig invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amer Registered Advisor accumulated 6,967 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 73,957 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.13% or 4,879 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 1,865 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 20,403 shares stake. 1.82M were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company. Friess Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,434 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88M for 6.26 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer’s Battle Of Amusement Park Stocks: Cedar Fair Vs. Six Flags – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Frank’s International N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.