As Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Market Value Declined, Holder Advent Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Proshare Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Market Valuation Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,648 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, down from 53,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 785,202 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42M for 13.65 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Inc (Prn) by 16.96 million shares to 32.87 million shares, valued at $33.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp by 4,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,775 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenwood Assoc Lc has 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,014 shares. Ashford Cap Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,534 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 865 shares. Hanseatic Management Services owns 0.55% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,502 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 8,384 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 21,961 shares. Brinker Incorporated reported 15,848 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 202,700 shares. Capital Guardian Co has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 430 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Optimum Invest Advsrs has 790 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has invested 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 84,045 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.93 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

