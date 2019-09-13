As Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Stock Rose, Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased Stake by $2.29 Million; As Sina Corp. (SINA) Market Valuation Declined, Aristotle Fund LP Lowered by $903,000 Its Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 88.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 457,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 517,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 18.70 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”; 02/04/2018 – Enterprise Car Sales Now Offering Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription to Customers; 02/04/2018 – Trisha Yearwood to Host Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM’s The Garth Channel; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 29/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SAYS ALL STAGE 2 DEBT FINANCING WORKSTREAMS ARE PROGRESSING WELL; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Adj EBITDA of $2.15; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Sina Corp. (SINA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Sina Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 685,603 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp (NYSE:GME) by 2.32M shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 60,000 shares. Td Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,075 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 2.18M shares. 15.15 million were accumulated by Eagle Asset. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Llc reported 10,312 shares. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 15,630 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 343,645 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.50M shares. Concourse Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 106,711 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 131,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 7.73 million shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Lc holds 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $272.45 million for 26.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34 million for 32.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

