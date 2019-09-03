As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Stock Rose, Proshare Advisors Cut Stake by $386,495; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Lowered Its Holding by $352,782 as Market Value Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 2.90M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 77,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 8.89M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 19/04/2018 – CRB AGREES TO RECONSIDER SIRI’S CURRENT 15.5% RATE: SUSQUEHANA; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SXX.L – CASH RESOURCES AT END OF DECEMBER 2017 WERE £468.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Champions; 02/04/2018 – Irving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – lrving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 21,265 shares. Plancorp Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 27,432 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd has 510,978 shares. Amp Limited has invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Pension Ser invested 0.05% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc holds 1,143 shares. Fort Lp holds 336,426 shares. Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.81% or 339,622 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gp has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Us Bancshares De holds 123,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dsm Cap Partners accumulated 12.57 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 10.41 million shares. Grand Jean Cap reported 13,420 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 641,009 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 25,389 shares to 136,273 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 21,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $265.26 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prns Incorporated holds 40,228 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial reported 9,350 shares stake. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 214,906 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 2.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 54,765 are held by Benedict Advsrs. Twin Mgmt Inc owns 220,092 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Foundation Res Mngmt reported 1,509 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management Communications accumulated 80,707 shares. 71,661 are held by Boys Arnold And. Buckingham Asset Lc has 45,650 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 3.65% stake. Yorktown Mngmt Research Company has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Qs Llc holds 192,350 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 174,406 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,000 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

