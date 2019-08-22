As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Stock Rose, Creative Planning Lifted Position by $648,180; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Sectoral Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $941,571

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 7,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 111,465 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 104,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $111.65. About 859,860 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 27/04/2018 – Roche: Recommendation is for Post-Surgery Use of Perjeta; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 04/04/2018 – LILLY SEES CHARGE ABOUT 5C-SHR IN 2Q; 24/04/2018 – LILLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.20, EST. $4.88

Creative Planning increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 129,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 5.32M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.38B; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor America and SiriusXM Agree To Five-Year Extension

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $25.35 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, February 28.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 77,300 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,697 shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 10,979 shares to 6,451 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,835 shares, and cut its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings.