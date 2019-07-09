As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Stock Price Declined, Veritable LP Has Lowered Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Valuation Declined, Sio Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 64.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 80,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,667 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 125,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 26.05 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 06/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SXX.L – CASH RESOURCES AT END OF DECEMBER 2017 WERE £468.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Enterprise Car Sales Now Offering Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription to Customers; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – PARETO: CIBUS ACQUIRED EU767 MLN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FROM SIRIUS; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 39,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01M, up from 68,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 1.06M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. 37,500 shares valued at $5.24 million were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares to 79,153 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 5,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $230.17 million for 29.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,316 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

