As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Share Price Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Raised Position by $11.27 Million; Nwi Management LP Maintains Stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL)

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 115.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.03 lastly. It is down 18.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Veteran Journalist Olivier Knox Named SiriusXM’s Chief Washington Correspondent; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92M, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Trims Capacity Growth; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 14/05/2018 – UAL EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 275,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Associates holds 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 20,000 shares. Fmr owns 710,989 shares. Merian (Uk) holds 696,486 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.07% or 1.44 million shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com has 30,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William Il owns 106,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 911,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 4.93M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 8.66M shares. Btr Cap stated it has 16,395 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 2,572 shares. Soros Fund Llc accumulated 4.21 million shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 10,977 shares. Clark Capital Gp accumulated 35,152 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 180,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap Incorporated accumulated 20,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James reported 0.02% stake. Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 5,700 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 1.44 million shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Serv Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 4,962 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 30,183 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 32,116 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 12 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 608,601 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Lc holds 4,350 shares. Nomura Holdg has 648,965 shares.

