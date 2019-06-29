As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Deccan Value Investors LP Has Cut Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $9.30 Million as Share Value Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 80.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,661 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 32.40M shares traded or 18.60% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Widens Pretax Loss in 2017; 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG GETS TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERA; 08/05/2018 – Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party; 09/03/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Sirius Minerals, Pure Circle, Just Eat

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 178,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.07 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.48 million, down from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 2.75 million shares traded or 25.91% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 14.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Herbalife CEO Returns To Post After Goudis Resigns Over Unspecified Comments – Benzinga” on January 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Multilevel Marketing Companies Make Their Money? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Management on Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up – Yahoo News” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investors reported 0.27% stake. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 48,809 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 946,098 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 54 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.22% or 98,608 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 18 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Capital Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 201,393 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 8,459 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated Inc owns 105,068 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 280 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North American Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 61,536 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 330,574 shares. 177,620 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 740 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 8.85 million shares. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Company holds 3,110 shares. Paloma Prtn Management owns 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 86,463 shares. 31,000 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 562,921 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0% or 137,392 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Grand Jean Management holds 0% or 13,420 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Alexa Got Her Personality – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sirius XM Radio Inc. Intends To Offer $1 Billion Of Senior Notes due 2029 – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 24, 2019 : APC, OXY, SNAP, CVX, PCG, T, SIRI, QQQ, AMD, SQQQ, FB, TVIX – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q1 2019 Update Of Liberty Sirius Discount To Underlying Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Still Isn’t Giving Up on the Smart Speaker Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2019.