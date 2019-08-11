As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Market Valuation Rose, Soros Fund Management Upped Its Stake; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stake by $501,012 as Share Value Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 115.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 17.43M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 08/05/2018 – ÅAC MICROTEC WINS FOLLOW-ON SIRIUS AVIONICS ORDER FROM JAPAN; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG SE STRV.Vl – AWARDED TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERALS’ NORTH YORKSHIRE POLYHALITE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $496M; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Rev $5.7B; 07/03/2018 – PARETO: CIBUS ACQUIRED EU767 MLN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FROM SIRIUS; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PCT VS. VS 1.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 580,180 shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 223,780 shares to 101,220 shares, valued at $28.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Great Stocks Under $10 – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is Quietly Becoming a Threat to Spotify and Apple Music – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Apple, BP & Canadian National – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 29,492 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 4,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 435,164 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 12,569 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Company reported 300,000 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 10,880 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Merian (Uk) Ltd owns 696,486 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.25% or 5.09M shares. Vanguard Grp holds 91.15 million shares. Reilly Fin Limited Com accumulated 301 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 237,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio.