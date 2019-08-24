As Sinopec (SNP) Market Value Declined, Lmr Partners Llp Decreased by $26.25 Million Its Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Boosted Stake

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sinopec Corp (SNP) by 87.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 336,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 46,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 383,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sinopec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 190,281 shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 25/04/2018 – Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July – officials; 17/04/2018 – Unipec and ENOC place lowest offers in Bangladesh oil import tender; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FEBRUARY CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 32.26 MLN TONNES VS 40.64 MLN TONNES IN JANUARY – CUSTOMS; 26/03/2018 – China’s state-owned oil companies rev up investment; 15/05/2018 – CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL 600028.SS 0386.HK SAYS BOARD ELECTS DAI HOULIANG AS CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 09/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO CUT MAY-LOADING SAUDI CRUDE TERM VOLUME BY 40 PCT DUE TO HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED PRICES – UNIPEC OFFICIAL; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Analysts await China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, down 23.05% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SNP’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 6.68 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.30% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,158 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

