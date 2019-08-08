As Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Valuation Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $650,433; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $5.08 Million as Market Value Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 362,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 512,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 874,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.82M market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 624,412 shares traded or 55.26% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 41,778 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 18/03/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO LTD 2386.HK – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDENDS OF RMB0.144; 06/03/2018 Sinopec starts operation of refined oil pipeline in east Zhejiang; 25/03/2018 – SINOPEC FINAL DIV/SHR 40 RMB CENTS; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020; 18/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd. On Other; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS TO PRODUCE 0.5 PCT SULPHUR BUNKER FUEL BY 2020 VS CURRENT 3.5 PCT SULPHUR; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares to 74,235 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 132,741 shares to 105 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 8,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,996 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

