As Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic (SHI) Valuation Declined, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.06 Million; Interocean Capital Has Increased General Mills (GIS) Stake

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic (SHI) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 27,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 180,649 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, down from 207,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 49,331 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 22/05/2018 – MOGAS Industries, Inc. Receives Multimillion-Dollar Order from Sinopec ZRCC; 26/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Back Within a Whisker of Making Money Again on Crude; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE 600871.SS SAYS A-SHARE TRADE TO HALT ON MARCH 28 AS IT WILL IMPLEMENT DELISTING RISK WARNING AFTER IT REPORTED NET LOSSES FOR TWO STRAIGHT YEARS; 21/03/2018 – VIVID TECHNOLOGY-NEWCO2FUELS EXECUTED COMMERCIALISATION AGREEMENT WITH SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) (SEG) TO COMMERCIALISE NCF’S CO2-TO-FUEL TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD – QTRLY REVENUE RMB 25.76 BLN VS RMB 22.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL 600688.SS 0338.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 3.12 PCT Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Sinopec 1Q RMB19.3B; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S FUEL QUALITY UPGRADE BOOSTED REFINING MARGINS: SINOPEC

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 553.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 106,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 125,768 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61 million, up from 19,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 2.43M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 26,135 shares to 238,394 shares, valued at $69.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 225,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

