As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Valuation Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut by $442,168 Its Stake; As Chemung Financial (CHMG) Market Value Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $530,978

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 11,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 40,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 384,987 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN, SINCLAIR IN MOU TO DEVELOP NEXT GEN BROADCAST PLATFORM; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, down from 412,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Chemung Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 1,418 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has risen 3.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 78.85% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.52M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.09% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 11,195 shares to 79,796 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr by 18,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $90,496 activity. $41,760 worth of Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) was bought by Gonick Denise V. STREETER JEFFREY B bought $27,986 worth of stock.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30M for 21.61 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 225 shares to 1,034 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 58,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).