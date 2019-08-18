As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Baupost Group Has Trimmed Stake by $3.49 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag Position in Dsw (DSW) Cut by $18.18 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 75.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 826,559 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 264,108 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 03/04/2018 – DSW NAMES DREW DOMECQ AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Hyattsville, MD; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Springfield, MO; 13/03/2018 – DSW REPORTS EXIT OF EBUYS, FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF EVALUATION; 15/03/2018 – DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Continues International Expansion; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $2.84 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXCLUDING EXIT OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES AND 53RD WEEK, TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2% TO 4% RANGE IN 2018

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 983,764 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 04/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST CHAIRMAN DEFENDS ANCHORS’ SEGMENTS: NYT; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 1.28 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 12,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goodnow Invest Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 5.32% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Secor Cap Ltd Partnership holds 36,705 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 31,571 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 201 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penn Capital Mgmt Com owns 300,526 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 115,000 shares. Bogle Inv Lp De has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Invesco Limited holds 82,547 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.05% or 33,127 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 163,610 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP accumulated 0.04% or 31,190 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 10,402 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.03 million shares to 24.50 million shares, valued at $436.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 5.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2.13 million shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $249.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 0.02% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 219,669 shares in its portfolio. Zpr Invest Mngmt reported 33,600 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology has 741,580 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 35,625 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Inc holds 50,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 12,328 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 1,565 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). 29,180 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 446,374 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 23,623 shares.