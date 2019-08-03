As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $22.16 Million Its Holding; Fisher Asset Management Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 583,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 655,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 679,655 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 12/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: FCC wants more distance between Sinclair and the would-be owners of WPIX-TV and WGN-TV, is concerned it is; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 62,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 273,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 336,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 18.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.