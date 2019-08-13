As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Algert Global Increased Its Position; Marco Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $5.80 Million

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 573,461 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR TO REGAIN US DISTRIBUTION FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Investments LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $247.92. About 1.14M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Penbrook Management Lc owns 14,300 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 10,030 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 130,850 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 1.00M shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 25,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 146,803 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 230,597 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.46% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Boston Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 120,792 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10,125 shares to 4,658 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 59,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,113 shares, and cut its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,314 shares to 60,657 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,024 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.