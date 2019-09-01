As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Price Rose, Raging Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $19.89 Million; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Rudman Errol M Lowered Holding

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 525,237 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair attacks CNN over `fake news’ promo controversy; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group scandal revolves around “must-run” speeches warning about the dangers of fake news on mainstream media; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR CITES CLOSING OF TRIBUNE MEDIA PURCHASE; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 201,783 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 224,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 24/05/2018 – United Airlines, owner of puppy that died in overhead bin reach settlement; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Finance Chief Resigns After Less Than Two Years; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Holdings Names Jane C. Garvey as Non-Executive Chairman; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO grilled over NRA discount, workers rights at annual meeting; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS MILTON, SIMMONS WONT STAND FOR RELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Dinner with the Queen: United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Dine with Aviation Royalty; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares to 70,150 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 598,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,275 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,867 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 50,400 are owned by Mackay Shields. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 79,859 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 1.14 million shares stake. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 82,776 shares. 95,000 were accumulated by Midas Corporation. Qs Limited holds 131,572 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bessemer stated it has 3,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 909 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 6.80 million shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0% or 2,677 shares in its portfolio. Hodges reported 23,100 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,962 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has 586,900 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 10.58M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 0.02% or 1.44 million shares. Capital World Investors stated it has 160,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 101,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 316,293 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% or 8,712 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 1.52M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,095 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited has 0.05% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). U S Glob Invsts Incorporated holds 3.96% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 103,558 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 99,153 shares stake.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $917.96 million for 5.74 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.